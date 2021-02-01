Here are the top Institutional holders of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) shares

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is 132.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATOS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.53% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 55.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is 52.63% and 67.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.51 million and changing 6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -5.39% off its SMA200. ATOS registered 53.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2781 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1780.

The stock witnessed a 153.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.76%, and is 18.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.55% over the week and 20.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 192.72% and -56.50% from its 52-week high.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), with 12.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 6.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.57M, and float is at 71.35M with Short Float at 11.82%. Institutions hold 6.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the ATOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 89903.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 74480.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.