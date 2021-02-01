Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 246.01% Change This Year

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is 246.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $4.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is 0.61% and 108.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.78 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 315.34% off its SMA200. JAGX registered 276.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 320.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0223 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7739.

The stock witnessed a 291.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1232.70%, and is -12.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.18% over the week and 29.15% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $357.01M and $8.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1424.32% and -36.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.00%).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $8.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 306.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 470.70% in year-over-year returns.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.01% while institutional investors hold 7.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.82M, and float is at 63.07M with Short Float at 12.54%. Institutions hold 6.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.39 million shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.33% of the JAGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.38 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wedbush Securities Inc which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $33292.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $31339.0.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.