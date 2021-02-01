New Big Money Means Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) is 100.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -160.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -160.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is 7.27% and 59.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.03 million and changing -6.05% at the moment leaves the stock 35.37% off its SMA200. ACST registered -9.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4077.

The stock witnessed a 117.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 238.43%, and is -18.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.73% over the week and 20.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 281.58% and -40.12% from its 52-week high.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), with 8.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.64% while institutional investors hold 1.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.89M, and float is at 93.53M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 1.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 0.28 million shares valued at $56816.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the ACST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 0.25 million shares valued at $50430.0 to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oppenheimer & Company Inc. which holds 0.19 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $38996.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $26886.0.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 49.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 68.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.