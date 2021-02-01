Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are -3.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.07% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.50%. Comparatively, the stock is up 21.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.06% and -0.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 25, 2021, Goldman recommended the TTWO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as an Mkt Perform on January 26, 2021. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TTWO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $200.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $199.32. The forecasts give the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock a price target range of $240.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $172.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.48% or -16.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.10% in the current quarter to $0.94, down from the $1.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.68, up 9.90% from $5.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 618,269 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 737,434. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,741 and 227 in purchases and sales respectively.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, a Chairman, CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $3.2 million at $160.01 per share on Nov 12. The Director had earlier sold another 227 TTWO shares valued at $36626.0 on Nov 16. The shares were sold at $161.35 per share. ZELNICK STRAUSS (Chairman, CEO) sold 35,000 shares at $173.58 per share on Aug 19 for a total of $6.08 million while Sheresky Michael, (Director) sold 216 shares on Aug 14 for $37424.0 with each share fetching $173.26.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) was unchanged at $1.35 from the previous close. During Friday’s trading session, the company’s minimum price was $1.10, while it touched its highest price of $1.35. Its market capitalization was $120,782,347. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) recently announced that its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, had been awarded a mulch supply contract with the city of Vero Beach, Florida. The milestone contract arrived soon after the Company was awarded a mulch contract with Circle K convenience store divisions.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this new government contract opportunity, and it is due to our recent completion of the Waste Management project in central Florida,” says SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX), on the other hand, is trading around $68.05 with a market cap of $23.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $82.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FMX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.69 billion. This represented 70.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $5.73 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.77 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $33.03 billion from $31.95 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $31.94 million while total current assets were at $10.3 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 79.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.60% with a share float percentage of 354.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harding Loevner LLC with over 8.96 million shares worth more than $503.61 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Harding Loevner LLC held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 5.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.5 million and represent 5.25% of shares outstanding.