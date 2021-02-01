Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) is 309.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $30.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The POLA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -144.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -144.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.56, the stock is 60.52% and 155.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 4.15% at the moment leaves the stock 446.51% off its SMA200. POLA registered 554.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 535.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.56.

The stock witnessed a 271.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 739.48%, and is -17.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.51% over the week and 24.77% over the month.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $218.88M and $7.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1958.95% and -36.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polar Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -377.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 355.60% in year-over-year returns.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Polar Power Inc. (POLA), with 6.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.72% while institutional investors hold 25.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.32M, and float is at 5.39M with Short Float at 17.24%. Institutions hold 12.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.58 million shares valued at $1.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.89% of the POLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arosa Capital Management LP with 0.41 million shares valued at $1.31 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $0.52 million, while CVI Holdings, LLC holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.4 million.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA): Who are the competitors?

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is 32.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.