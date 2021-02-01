The9 Limited (NCTY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) is 334.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $27.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $671.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.71% off the consensus price target high of $671.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.71% higher than the price target low of $671.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.38, the stock is 39.98% and 145.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing -5.30% at the moment leaves the stock 164.88% off its SMA200. NCTY registered 63.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 108.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.55.

The stock witnessed a 388.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 615.35%, and is 37.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.19% over the week and 29.53% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.26. Distance from 52-week low is 653.92% and -44.72% from its 52-week high.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The9 Limited (NCTY) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The9 Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in The9 Limited (NCTY), with 242.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 4.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.96M, and float is at 5.30M with Short Float at 11.29%. Institutions hold 4.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.32% of the NCTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Anson Funds Management LP with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 19131.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $60607.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10835.0 with a market value of $34325.0.