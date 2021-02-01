These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 235.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $2.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 89.35% and 170.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 291.13 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 92.50% off its SMA200. CTRM registered -53.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 209.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2814 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1928.

The stock witnessed a 264.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 382.79%, and is 53.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.18% over the week and 25.58% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $315.23M and $10.94M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 452.00% and -76.16% from its 52-week high.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Analyst Forecasts

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 14.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 508.51M, and float is at 130.76M with Short Float at 19.72%. Institutions hold 13.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.67 million shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.27% of the CTRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.27 million shares valued at $40898.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 85063.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $13108.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 57535.0 with a market value of $8866.0.