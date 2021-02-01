Things appear to be looking up for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) is 113.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $40.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVM stock was last observed hovering at around $19.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.55% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -31.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -31.32% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.95, the stock is 72.71% and 83.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing 28.61% at the moment leaves the stock 84.16% off its SMA200. CVM registered 93.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 99.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.38.

The stock witnessed a 105.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.35%, and is 75.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 63.82% over the week and 19.72% over the month.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $771.20M and $0.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.92. Distance from 52-week low is 292.91% and -39.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.00%).

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.30% in year-over-year returns.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.20% while institutional investors hold 32.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.35M, and float is at 38.09M with Short Float at 28.34%. Institutions hold 30.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.34 million shares valued at $29.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.90% of the CVM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 1.79 million shares valued at $22.83 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.68 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $21.46 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 2.21% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $11.21 million.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by YOUNG PETER R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that YOUNG PETER R bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $14.24 per share for a total of $1424.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25914.0 shares.

CEL-SCI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that BAILLAVOINE BRUNO JEAN-MARIE (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $11.77 per share for $9416.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4723.0 shares of the CVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Watson Robert Eugene (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $9416.0. The insider now directly holds 3,181 shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM).

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading 13.32% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.37.