This Indicator Is Supporting Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) is 759.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAKD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 240.22% and 445.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 469.77 million and changing 18.71% at the moment leaves the stock 318.15% off its SMA200. NAKD registered 100.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 222.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4181 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2708.

The stock witnessed a 736.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1895.16%, and is 273.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 129.31% over the week and 46.45% over the month.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $325.30M and $59.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2396.22% and -51.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.90%).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.00% this year.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), with 164.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 0.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.00M, and float is at 41.61M with Short Float at 75.12%. Institutions hold 0.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 1.03 million shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.44% of the NAKD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.53 million shares valued at $59428.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 64039.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $7140.0, while Larson Financial Group LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 60000.0 with a market value of $11520.0.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.