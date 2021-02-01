Three Notable Stocks Today: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) shares are -4.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.66% or -$0.67 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -12.01% and -4.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the PSXP stock is an Equal Weight, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on December 18, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PSXP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.59. The forecasts give the Phillips 66 Partners LP stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $25.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.31% or 4.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.30% in the current quarter to $0.87, down from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.69, up 1.00% from $3.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.77 and $0.98. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 37,216 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,326. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,216 and 4,326 in purchases and sales respectively.

Haney Mark, a Director at the company, bought 1,445 shares worth $43422.0 at $30.05 per share on Jan 20. The Director had earlier bought another 1,445 PSXP shares valued at $43437.0 on Jan 20. The shares were bought at $30.06 per share. Bairrington Phillip David (Director) bought 15,000 shares at $21.70 per share on Sep 25 for a total of $0.33 million while Bairrington Phillip David, (Director) bought 15,000 shares on Mar 12 for $0.49 million with each share fetching $32.50.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) recently was trading at a share price of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week high price of $1.35 and its 52-week low was recorded at $1.00, while during the last trade its minimum price was $1.18 and it gained the highest price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $120,782,347 along with 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), a privately held firm, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., will supplier quality mulch products to 7-Eleven outlets in Midwest U.S. and western New York, scheduled to commence delivery in mid-2020. The contract received shortly after the Company closed an annual mulch supply contract with the City of Vero Beach, Florida.

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO, and Director states, “In particular, we have been successful in building relationships with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Midwest U.S. and western New York locations. This makes us capable of supporting our expansion as we go.”

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), on the other hand, is trading around $184.19 with a market cap of $100.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $190.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CAT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.98 billion. This represented 79.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $9.88 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $76.74 billion from $76.57 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.25 billion, significantly lower than the $4.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.76 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at Caterpillar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 1,012,330 shares. Insider sales totaled 868,423 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.03M shares after the latest sales, with 743.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.70% with a share float percentage of 542.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caterpillar Inc. having a total of 2,077 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.34 million shares worth more than $6.91 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 43.01 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.41 billion and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.