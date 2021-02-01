Who is the Top Investor In Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)?

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is 246.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $29.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUNW stock was last observed hovering at around $18.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also -2117.5% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2117.5% lower than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.74, the stock is 40.97% and 125.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 506.75% off its SMA200. SUNW registered 1747.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1275.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.12.

The stock witnessed a 261.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 553.41%, and is -22.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.32% over the week and 23.14% over the month.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $301.58M and $43.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6017.24% and -39.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.30%).

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), with 10.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 2.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.63M, and float is at 16.41M with Short Float at 10.99%. Institutions hold 2.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Creative Planning with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.31% of the SUNW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 72158.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 69219.0 shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 40561.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARGILE CHARLES F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARGILE CHARLES F sold 2,453 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $9763.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sunworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that CARGILE CHARLES F (Director) sold a total of 82,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $5.85 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2453.0 shares of the SUNW stock.