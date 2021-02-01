Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying SOS Limited (SOS)?

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) is 105.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.8% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is 45.49% and 52.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75.99 million and changing 26.67% at the moment leaves the stock 53.76% off its SMA200. SOS registered 59.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0432.

The stock witnessed a 115.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.76%, and is 44.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.18% over the week and 20.84% over the month.

SOS Limited (SOS) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $117.01M and $29.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.11. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 495.96% and -36.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-605.50%).

SOS Limited (SOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SOS Limited (SOS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SOS Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.70% in year-over-year returns.

SOS Limited (SOS) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in SOS Limited (SOS), with institutional investors hold 0.70% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 37215.0 shares valued at $69592.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.13% of the SOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kore Private Wealth LLC with 32209.0 shares valued at $60230.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 17305.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $32360.0, while Intellectus Partners, LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 11013.0 with a market value of $20594.0.