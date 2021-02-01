Why Koss Corporation (KOSS) is the topic of conversation today

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) is 1760.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $127.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $41.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 22.04%.

Currently trading at $64.00, the stock is 660.46% and 1232.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.44 million and changing 52.53% at the moment leaves the stock 2447.90% off its SMA200. KOSS registered 4138.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3052.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.53.

The stock witnessed a 1760.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2890.65%, and is 1816.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 206.76% over the week and 59.36% over the month.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $310.40M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7900.00% and -49.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Koss Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.20% this year.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Koss Corporation (KOSS), with 6.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.50% while institutional investors hold 50.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.41M, and float is at 1.37M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 9.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Minerva Advisors LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.84% of the KOSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 2.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 79661.0 shares representing 1.08% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 55135.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLIE LENORE, the company’s VP – Operations. SEC filings show that LILLIE LENORE sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20088.0 shares.

Koss Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Smith David Donnan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $5.85 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the KOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Smith David Donnan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Koss Corporation (KOSS).

Koss Corporation (KOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 330.41% up over the past 12 months. IntriCon Corporation (IIN) is 4.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 94.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 722.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.