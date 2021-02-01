Why Shares of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Are Going Crazy

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) is 205.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is 36.31% and 104.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 101.56 million and changing 36.67% at the moment leaves the stock 117.62% off its SMA200. LMFA registered 144.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2271 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8983.

The stock witnessed a 169.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 264.19%, and is 15.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.45% over the week and 28.59% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $23.10M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 583.33% and -58.08% from its 52-week high.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA), with 3.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.73% while institutional investors hold 28.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.40M, and float is at 14.35M with Short Float at 26.42%. Institutions hold 22.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.73% of the LMFA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $96778.0 to account for 0.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anson Funds Management LP which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $78840.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $74217.0.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.