Why should you buy stock in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is 95.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is 17.08% and 89.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.27 million and changing -8.10% at the moment leaves the stock 116.54% off its SMA200. GHSI registered 164.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 92.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5549 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3396.

The stock witnessed a 113.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 349.34%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.50% over the week and 24.68% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $81.13M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 392.91% and -26.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.50%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), with 3.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 5.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.32M, and float is at 86.23M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 5.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.84 million shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.10% of the GHSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.34 million shares valued at $68585.0 to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.31 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $61396.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $58036.0.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.