A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.91 and a high of $119.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBPO stock was last observed hovering at around $117.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.55% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14.9% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.35, the stock is 0.12% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 6.34% off its SMA200. CBPO registered 2.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.05.

The stock witnessed a 0.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.83%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 0.76% over the month.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $4.61B and $514.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.23 and Fwd P/E is 22.16. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.88% and -0.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO), with 17.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.59% while institutional investors hold 92.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.69M, and float is at 21.30M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 50.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 2.96 million shares valued at $329.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the CBPO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC with 1.45 million shares valued at $161.36 million to account for 3.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 1.24 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $137.81 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $104.8 million.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) that is trading 58.68% up over the past 12 months. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -14.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.59.