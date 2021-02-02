A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI)

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE: MMI) is -3.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.90 and a high of $40.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The MMI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -28.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -28.68% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $36.03, the stock is -4.82% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 16.97% off its SMA200. MMI registered 1.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.02.

The stock witnessed a -3.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.42%, and is -8.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) has around 877 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $704.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.78 and Fwd P/E is 27.61. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.52% and -10.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $162.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.60% in year-over-year returns.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 102.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.68M, and float is at 38.01M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 98.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.6 million shares valued at $126.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.69% of the MMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.51 million shares valued at $96.48 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 2.27 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $62.61 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $42.31 million.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nadji Hessam, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Nadji Hessam sold 14,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $35.05 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Nadji Hessam (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $35.28 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the MMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Nadji Hessam (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $35.05 for $14019.0. The insider now directly holds 241,719 shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI).

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading -18.92% down over the past 12 months. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) is -2.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.