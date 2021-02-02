A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) is -10.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The THTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.15% higher than the price target low of $2.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -10.76% and -6.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -2.84% off its SMA200. THTX registered -16.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3614.

The stock witnessed a -10.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.95%, and is -2.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $209.27M and $63.33M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.67% and -31.38% from its 52-week high.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theratechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/08/2021..

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.52% while institutional investors hold 15.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.84M, and float is at 76.10M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 15.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 2.0 million shares valued at $4.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.13% of the THTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Boston Private Wealth LLC with 0.83 million shares valued at $1.84 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC World Markets, Inc. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $0.79 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.75 million.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 60.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.45.