A peek at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI): Who has invested in It?

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) is 3.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.28 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The HJLI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $26.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.06% off the consensus price target high of $26.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 66.06% higher than the price target low of $26.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.91, the stock is -0.99% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -5.22% off its SMA200. HJLI registered -41.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.20.

The stock witnessed a 11.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.89%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.54% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $18.53M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.83% and -56.00% from its 52-week high.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.99.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI), with 104.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.25% while institutional investors hold 7.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.23M, and float is at 1.75M with Short Float at 13.16%. Institutions hold 6.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 5150.0 shares valued at $55748.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the HJLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with 1600.0 shares valued at $17320.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LPL Financial LLC which holds 1000.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $10825.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 769.0 with a market value of $8324.0.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biodyne Holding, S.A., the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Biodyne Holding, S.A. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $28500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Biodyne Holding, S.A. (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $0.27 per share for $20250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the HJLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Biodyne Holding, S.A. (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.30 for $15000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,555,433 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI).