Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock Plunged by -0.90% yesterday

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) is 49.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $18.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACHV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.91% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 42.43% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.09, the stock is 19.82% and 35.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 37.45% off its SMA200. ACHV registered 7.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.07.

The stock witnessed a 47.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.98%, and is -4.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 167.78% and -33.79% from its 52-week high.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.25.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.00% this year.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV), with 17.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 15.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.29M, and float is at 3.20M with Short Float at 13.80%. Institutions hold 15.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $2.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.85% of the ACHV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Requisite Capital Management, LLC with 50000.0 shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 1.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC which holds 33389.0 shares representing 0.92% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.69% of the shares totaling 24990.0 with a market value of $0.21 million.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.