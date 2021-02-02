Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) is -12.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.26 and a high of $38.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFIB stock was last observed hovering at around $25.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.02% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.03% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.19, the stock is -12.28% and -11.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -11.23% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.38.

The stock witnessed a -15.27% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.03%, and is -4.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.31% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $772.33M and $6.56M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.16% and -35.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.60%).

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acutus Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71 with sales reaching $4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.60% this year.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), with 628.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.26% while institutional investors hold 90.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.08M, and float is at 15.41M with Short Float at 13.05%. Institutions hold 88.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.48 million shares valued at $163.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.67% of the AFIB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 4.34 million shares valued at $129.39 million to account for 15.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.04 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $30.87 million, while Opaleye Management Inc. holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $22.35 million.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.