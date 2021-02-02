AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Is Up 15.53% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) is 15.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANTE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.67% off the consensus price target high of $34.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.67% higher than the price target low of $34.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is 4.42% and 45.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 129.17% off its SMA200. ANTE registered 160.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 204.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0528 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2453.

The stock witnessed a 53.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.68%, and is 8.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.49% over the week and 17.91% over the month.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $33.12M and $25.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 303.90% and -34.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-146.80%).

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AirNet Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.10% this year.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), with 543.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.32% while institutional investors hold 4.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.57M, and float is at 1.69M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 4.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.36 million shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.89% of the ANTE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 60333.0 shares valued at $55506.0 to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 48800.0 shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $44896.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 25264.0 with a market value of $23243.0.