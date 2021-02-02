Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) is 40.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $3.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is 3.42% and 25.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 35.58% off its SMA200. AKTX registered 44.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2884 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8754.

The stock witnessed a 42.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.52%, and is -14.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.57% over the week and 12.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 198.85% and -30.85% from its 52-week high.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX), with 9.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.88% while institutional investors hold 28.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.87M, and float is at 18.75M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 20.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 0.45 million shares valued at $0.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.85% of the AKTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Omnia Family Wealth, LLC with 0.39 million shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 2.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are United Asset Strategies, Inc. which holds 0.29 million shares representing 1.81% and valued at over $0.5 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.69% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.19 million.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.47% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.66.