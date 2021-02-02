Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) stock Plunged by -0.38% yesterday

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) is 32.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $8.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKER stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $768.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.66% off the consensus price target high of $768.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.66% higher than the price target low of $768.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is 3.72% and 19.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -15.06% off its SMA200. AKER registered -12.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3464 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8967.

The stock witnessed a 28.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.87%, and is -7.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.96% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $24.62M and $1.58M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.68% and -70.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.30%).

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akers Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 179.90% year-over-year.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.05% while institutional investors hold 19.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.63M, and float is at 7.45M with Short Float at 8.17%. Institutions hold 16.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.3 million shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.39% of the AKER Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 44583.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 36205.0 shares representing 0.41% and valued at over $81461.0, while Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 36146.0 with a market value of $71930.0.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hudson Bay Capital Management , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 638 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $2.81 per share for a total of $1793.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Akers Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Hudson Bay Capital Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $2.72 per share for $41616.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the AKER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Hudson Bay Capital Management (10% Owner) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $2.92 for $37960.0. The insider now directly holds 256,243 shares of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER).