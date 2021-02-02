Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) is -8.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.32 and a high of $22.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.08% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.46, the stock is -4.17% and -2.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. AMPH registered -2.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.62.

The stock witnessed a -7.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.11%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has around 2027 employees, a market worth around $895.68M and $337.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 137.76 and Fwd P/E is 17.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.78% and -18.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $88.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 892.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH), with 11.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.37% while institutional investors hold 73.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.50M, and float is at 36.41M with Short Float at 7.03%. Institutions hold 56.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.9 million shares valued at $129.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.53% of the AMPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.74 million shares valued at $51.38 million to account for 5.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.41 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $45.18 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 1.83 million with a market value of $34.24 million.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETERS WILLIAM J, the company’s CFO, SVP & Treasurer. SEC filings show that PETERS WILLIAM J sold 6,495 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $18.67 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89548.0 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Petersen Floyd F. (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $17.87 per share for $8936.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73993.0 shares of the AMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Petersen Floyd F. (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $19.84 for $9920.0. The insider now directly holds 74,493 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -12.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.67.