Analysts suggest Myomo Inc. (MYO) could spike 27.69% in a year

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) is 71.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $40.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.84% lower than the price target low of $11.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.57, the stock is 20.97% and 46.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 9.15% at the moment leaves the stock 129.33% off its SMA200. MYO registered 79.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.57.

The stock witnessed a 78.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.00%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.89% over the week and 10.70% over the month.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $55.77M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 310.28% and -71.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-239.90%).

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myomo Inc. (MYO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myomo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $3.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 77.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 98.60% in year-over-year returns.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Myomo Inc. (MYO), with 597.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.05% while institutional investors hold 14.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.94M, and float is at 3.77M with Short Float at 8.04%. Institutions hold 12.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 91665.0 shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.00% of the MYO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 30146.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 24000.0 shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 20856.0 with a market value of $93434.0.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Myomo Inc. (MYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRK THOMAS F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KIRK THOMAS F bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $6.99 per share for a total of $24465.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8125.0 shares.

Myomo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that GUDONIS PAUL R (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $6.99 per share for $41940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26133.0 shares of the MYO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, HENRY DAVID A (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $6.99 for $24465.0. The insider now directly holds 4,166 shares of Myomo Inc. (MYO).

Myomo Inc. (MYO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) that is trading 44.30% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.