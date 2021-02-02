Analysts suggest TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) could spike 55.19% in a year

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) is 12.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $21.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The TFFP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.19% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.13, the stock is -4.67% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 39.92% off its SMA200. TFFP registered 207.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.37.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.48%, and is -5.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 368.90% and -23.70% from its 52-week high.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $330k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -675.20% this year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP), with 4.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.20% while institutional investors hold 30.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.87M, and float is at 17.74M with Short Float at 4.29%. Institutions hold 24.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.03 million shares valued at $37.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the TFFP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Corriente Advisors, LLC with 1.06 million shares valued at $19.56 million to account for 4.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.33 million shares representing 1.48% and valued at over $6.09 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $4.7 million.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLS ROBERT S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILLS ROBERT S sold 12,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $20.20 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15980.0 shares.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that MILLS ROBERT S (Director) sold a total of 55,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $19.56 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15980.0 shares of the TFFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Mattes Glenn R. (President and CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.51 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP).