Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Globant S.A. (GLOB)?

Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) is -8.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.83 and a high of $230.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLOB stock was last observed hovering at around $192.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.58% off its average median price target of $212.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.3% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -99.58% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $199.58, the stock is -4.89% and -0.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock 16.55% off its SMA200. GLOB registered 62.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $210.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $188.23.

The stock witnessed a -8.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.57%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Globant S.A. (GLOB) has around 12333 employees, a market worth around $8.24B and $765.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 158.27 and Fwd P/E is 64.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.77% and -13.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Globant S.A. (GLOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globant S.A. (GLOB) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globant S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $222.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Globant S.A. (GLOB) Top Institutional Holders

491 institutions hold shares in Globant S.A. (GLOB), with 822.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 100.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.63M, and float is at 39.19M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 98.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.68 million shares valued at $659.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.25% of the GLOB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.18 million shares valued at $391.47 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.67 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $299.72 million, while Riverbridge Partners LLC holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $345.96 million.

Globant S.A. (GLOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) that is trading 19.84% up over the past 12 months. Workiva Inc. (WK) is 122.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.61.