Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG)?

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX: ITRG) is -10.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITRG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $6.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.26% off the consensus price target high of $7.51 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.18% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is -3.95% and -2.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 7.67% at the moment leaves the stock 6.95% off its SMA200. ITRG registered 40.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7153 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5494.

The stock witnessed a -8.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.01%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 251.00% and -36.18% from its 52-week high.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Integra Resources Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021..

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG), with 9.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.96% while institutional investors hold 36.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.61M, and float is at 48.38M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 30.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 3.38 million shares valued at $11.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.18% of the ITRG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ruffer LLP with 2.52 million shares valued at $8.4 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 2.04 million shares representing 3.74% and valued at over $6.83 million, while Merk Investments LLC holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.8 million.