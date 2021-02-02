Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 84.26% Change This Year

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ARMP) is 84.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $10.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARMP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is 55.81% and 70.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 12.02% at the moment leaves the stock 61.25% off its SMA200. ARMP registered 38.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 47.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.33.

The stock witnessed a 87.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.34%, and is 57.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.53% over the week and 18.58% over the month.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $116.71M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 118.25% and -47.52% from its 52-week high.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $700k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.10% this year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP), with 11.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.12% while institutional investors hold 43.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.40M, and float is at 8.75M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 15.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 0.63 million shares valued at $2.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.39% of the ARMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 93698.0 shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 40952.0 shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Edgewood Management Company holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 40000.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.