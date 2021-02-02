ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) growth is a big Buy opportunity

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is 2.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.04 and a high of $92.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASGN stock was last observed hovering at around $82.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.06% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.34% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -19.4% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.97, the stock is -1.78% and 1.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 22.97% off its SMA200. ASGN registered 27.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.74%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $4.75B and $3.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.37. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.04% and -6.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASGN Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $984.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Top Institutional Holders

387 institutions hold shares in ASGN Incorporated (ASGN), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.90% while institutional investors hold 100.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.50M, and float is at 50.79M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 96.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.85 million shares valued at $371.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.06% of the ASGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.37 million shares valued at $341.16 million to account for 10.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.53 million shares representing 8.56% and valued at over $287.73 million, while Boston Partners holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $154.01 million.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLAZER RANDOLPH C, the company’s President, Apex Systems. SEC filings show that BLAZER RANDOLPH C sold 6,479 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $83.12 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86412.0 shares.

ASGN Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Sheridan Edwin A. (Director) sold a total of 43,159 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $82.09 per share for $3.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the ASGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Callaghan Brian J. (Director) disposed off 53,190 shares at an average price of $82.29 for $4.38 million. The insider now directly holds 316,496 shares of ASGN Incorporated (ASGN).