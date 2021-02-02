Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: AUB) is 2.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.55 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUB stock was last observed hovering at around $32.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.60, the stock is -5.06% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 30.07% off its SMA200. AUB registered -0.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.43.

The stock witnessed a 2.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.45%, and is -7.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has around 1989 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $653.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.35 and Fwd P/E is 12.99. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.13% and -11.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $174.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.71% while institutional investors hold 72.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.71M, and float is at 77.35M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 71.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.01 million shares valued at $149.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the AUB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 6.61 million shares valued at $141.25 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.32 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $113.59 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 4.66 million with a market value of $99.53 million.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellett Frank Russell, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ellett Frank Russell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $32.82 per share for a total of $32822.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12708.0 shares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Ellett Frank Russell (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $32.37 per share for $32367.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11708.0 shares of the AUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Ellett Frank Russell (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $32.82 for $32819.0. The insider now directly holds 10,708 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB).