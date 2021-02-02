Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Is Down -4.76% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) is -4.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.81 and a high of $53.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZRE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.88% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.94% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.83, the stock is -13.78% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 50.41% off its SMA200. AZRE registered 216.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.62.

The stock witnessed a -3.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.20%, and is -5.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has around 605 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $194.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.79% and -27.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azure Power Global Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $49.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.40% year-over-year.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.44% while institutional investors hold 98.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.92M, and float is at 44.61M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 91.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.26 million shares valued at $722.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 50.50% of the AZRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.82 million shares valued at $83.98 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.95 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $58.1 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $23.56 million.