BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is 10.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKYI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is -1.10% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.75% off its SMA200. BKYI registered -40.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7575 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1869.

The stock witnessed a 9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.05%, and is -7.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $30.42M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.09% and -81.20% from its 52-week high.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIO-key International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $1.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 152.30% in year-over-year returns.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.11% while institutional investors hold 4.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.79M, and float is at 6.80M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 3.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.86% of the BKYI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 55624.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 18334.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $64491.0, while Sabby Management, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 12500.0 with a market value of $43970.0.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W bought 1,780 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $3.34 per share for a total of $5945.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13458.0 shares.

BIO-key International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $3.25 per share for $16250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11678.0 shares of the BKYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Sullivan James David (See Remarks) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.21 for $16050.0. The insider now directly holds 14,125 shares of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI).

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 56.33% up over the past 12 months. Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) is 13.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.