Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is 7.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.17 and a high of $361.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The TECH stock was last observed hovering at around $324.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.16% off its average median price target of $320.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.06% off the consensus price target high of $410.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -13.36% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $340.07, the stock is 1.38% and 6.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 24.25% off its SMA200. TECH registered 61.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $327.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $283.82.

The stock witnessed a 7.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.00%, and is -3.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $13.03B and $759.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.16 and Fwd P/E is 50.74. Distance from 52-week low is 119.16% and -5.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.37 with sales reaching $206.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Top Institutional Holders

557 institutions hold shares in Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), with 227.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 96.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.54M, and float is at 38.40M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 95.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.67 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.10% of the TECH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.52 million shares valued at $870.9 million to account for 9.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.53 million shares representing 3.96% and valued at over $378.74 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $370.42 million.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kummeth Charles R., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kummeth Charles R. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $344.00 per share for a total of $6.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Hippel James (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $333.63 per share for $3.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9137.0 shares of the TECH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Kummeth Charles R. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $308.00 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 166,269 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 64.59% up over the past 12 months. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is 64.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -65.72% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.