Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Is Up 13.96% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is 13.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $26.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLBD stock was last observed hovering at around $20.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $20.81, the stock is 0.66% and 12.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 47.44% off its SMA200. BLBD registered 5.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.57.

The stock witnessed a 12.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.71%, and is -5.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has around 1736 employees, a market worth around $558.12M and $879.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.87 and Fwd P/E is 12.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.74% and -22.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Analyst Forecasts

Blue Bird Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $133.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), with 601.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.22% while institutional investors hold 97.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.05M, and float is at 15.42M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 94.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Securities LLC with over 11.03 million shares valued at $134.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.77% of the BLBD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.94 million shares valued at $23.55 million to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.5 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $18.3 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $17.37 million.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yousif Paul, the company’s General Counsel & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Yousif Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $14.66 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15583.0 shares.

Blue Bird Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Terry Mark Ashburn (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $16.08 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38055.0 shares of the BLBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Horlock Phil (President and CEO) disposed off 1,042 shares at an average price of $16.51 for $17203.0. The insider now directly holds 415,166 shares of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading 38.88% up over the past 12 months. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is 15.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.