Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX: BRG) is -17.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $12.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -22.35% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.40, the stock is -9.88% and -5.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 24.09% off its SMA200. BRG registered -9.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.04.

The stock witnessed a -13.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.64%, and is -6.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.41% and -18.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $54.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG), with 122.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 55.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.57M, and float is at 23.65M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 54.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.92 million shares valued at $14.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the BRG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.19 million shares valued at $8.99 million to account for 4.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.04 million shares representing 4.36% and valued at over $7.86 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $7.03 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vohs Christopher J., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vohs Christopher J. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $22.50 per share for a total of $56250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Vohs Christopher J. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $22.50 per share for $56250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the BRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, Vohs Christopher J. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $56250.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -14.52% down over the past 12 months. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) is -38.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -55.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.