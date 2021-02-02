Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is 13.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $25.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAMT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.48% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -30.53% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.80, the stock is 6.08% and 17.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 52.77% off its SMA200. CAMT registered 118.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.20.

The stock witnessed a 14.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.30%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $140.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.77 and Fwd P/E is 34.11. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 295.85% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camtek Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $43.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), with 16.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.04% while institutional investors hold 47.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.18M, and float is at 25.21M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 27.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 2.23 million shares valued at $34.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.16% of the CAMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.83 million shares valued at $28.16 million to account for 4.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. which holds 1.38 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $21.29 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $18.62 million.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) that is 92.14% higher over the past 12 months. CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) is 10.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.63% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.