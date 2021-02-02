CGI Inc. (GIB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GIB Stock Is Going Next

CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is 0.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.32 and a high of $80.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIB stock was last observed hovering at around $80.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $86.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.03% off the consensus price target high of $93.93 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.04% lower than the price target low of $76.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.81, the stock is 1.06% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 15.86% off its SMA200. GIB registered 4.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.38.

The stock witnessed a 0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.25%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

CGI Inc. (GIB) has around 76000 employees, a market worth around $18.11B and $9.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.98 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.30% and -1.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

CGI Inc. (GIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CGI Inc. (GIB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CGI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $2.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

CGI Inc. (GIB) Top Institutional Holders

517 institutions hold shares in CGI Inc. (GIB), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 68.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 256.90M, and float is at 195.16M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 67.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 31.41 million shares valued at $2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.87% of the GIB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 9.24 million shares valued at $626.52 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd which holds 8.69 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $588.68 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 6.67 million with a market value of $451.69 million.