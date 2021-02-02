Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Volatility At 7.40%, Should You Add A Position?

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) is 16.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHRA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -123.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is 0.71% and 9.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -3.74% at the moment leaves the stock 28.15% off its SMA200. CHRA registered 67.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1817 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9236.

The stock witnessed a 15.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.37%, and is -13.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.40% over the week and 9.67% over the month.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) has around 1461 employees, a market worth around $102.81M and $566.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.24. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.72% and -35.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charah Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $113.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -373.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.20% in year-over-year returns.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.36% while institutional investors hold 97.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.99M, and float is at 11.73M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 88.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with over 2.98 million shares valued at $9.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the CHRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is American Century Companies, Inc. with 2.94 million shares valued at $9.01 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are North Run Capital LP which holds 1.85 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $5.67 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $1.99 million.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sewell Scott Andrew, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sewell Scott Andrew bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $2.93 per share for a total of $14634.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Charah Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Shannon Roger D (CFO & Treasurer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $2.84 per share for $7109.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CHRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, Price Charles E (10% Owner) disposed off 35,100 shares at an average price of $2.45 for $85995.0. The insider now directly holds 2,966,770 shares of Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA).