Check out this: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) is on the verge of a huge rally

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) is 11.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.17 and a high of $35.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The HVT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.82% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.76% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.76% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.87, the stock is -2.63% and 5.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -5.57% at the moment leaves the stock 51.61% off its SMA200. HVT registered 64.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.14.

The stock witnessed a 10.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.50%, and is -8.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $559.67M and $720.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.77 and Fwd P/E is 14.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.55% and -14.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $235.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.52% while institutional investors hold 105.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.62M, and float is at 15.48M with Short Float at 11.43%. Institutions hold 95.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.71 million shares valued at $56.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.24% of the HVT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.32 million shares valued at $27.71 million to account for 7.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.27 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $26.61 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $22.85 million.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKER JENNY H, the company’s Sr. VP, Finance & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that PARKER JENNY H sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $28.01 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18242.0 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that SMITH CLARENCE H (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 10,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $28.04 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18187.0 shares of the HVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, BURDETTE STEVEN G (Executive VP, Operations) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $78750.0. The insider now directly holds 4,693 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT).

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 131.88% up over the past 12 months. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is 46.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.08.