Check out this: ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is on the verge of a huge rally

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) is 19.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The IO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is 0.95% and 17.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock 33.49% off its SMA200. IO registered -49.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7191 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1237.

The stock witnessed a 16.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.90%, and is 4.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has around 519 employees, a market worth around $44.63M and $138.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.28% and -51.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.40%).

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ION Geophysical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $28.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.40% in year-over-year returns.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.88% while institutional investors hold 48.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.28M, and float is at 9.98M with Short Float at 8.41%. Institutions hold 35.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.05 million shares valued at $1.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.01% of the IO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.45 million shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 3.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which holds 0.3 million shares representing 2.00% and valued at over $0.45 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.44 million.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAPEYRE JAMES M JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAPEYRE JAMES M JR bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

ION Geophysical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Usher Christopher Theron (President & CEO) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $4.43 per share for $48675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the IO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, MORRISON MICHAEL L (EVP & CFO (Interim)) acquired 1,163 shares at an average price of $4.30 for $5001.0. The insider now directly holds 11,139 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO).

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading 22.92% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.