Check out this: Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is on the verge of a huge rally

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is 14.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.02 and a high of $81.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBUU stock was last observed hovering at around $70.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.55% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.4% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.68, the stock is 2.41% and 10.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 32.78% off its SMA200. MBUU registered 63.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.34.

The stock witnessed a 13.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.33%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) has around 1795 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $662.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.23 and Fwd P/E is 12.49. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.78% and -12.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Malibu Boats Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $189.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.80% year-over-year.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU), with 557.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.69% while institutional investors hold 108.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.65M, and float is at 20.16M with Short Float at 7.38%. Institutions hold 105.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lord Abbett & Co with over 1.77 million shares valued at $87.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.53% of the MBUU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.63 million shares valued at $80.94 million to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.12 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $55.44 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $54.63 million.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Ritchie L., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Anderson Ritchie L. sold 16,889 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $54.13 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15333.0 shares.

Malibu Boats Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that MURPHY PETER E (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $50.67 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23223.0 shares of the MBUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Lanigan Mark W. (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $45.89 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 40,228 shares of Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU).

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) that is trading -19.38% down over the past 12 months. Brunswick Corporation (BC) is 38.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.23.