Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) Volatility At 4.11%, Should You Add A Position?

Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) is -0.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $17.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLBK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -29.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.48, the stock is -2.65% and 0.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 15.46% off its SMA200. CLBK registered -7.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.24.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.81%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) has around 595 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $295.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.49 and Fwd P/E is 24.19. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.73% and -10.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbia Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $52.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK), with 63.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.36% while institutional investors hold 44.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.98M, and float is at 48.03M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 18.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.58 million shares valued at $50.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.06% of the CLBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.65 million shares valued at $40.53 million to account for 3.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.53 million shares representing 1.36% and valued at over $16.96 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $14.61 million.

Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 85 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibney Dennis E., the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Gibney Dennis E. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $10.68 per share for a total of $42708.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66807.0 shares.

Columbia Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Gibney Dennis E. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $11.54 per share for $46170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62807.0 shares of the CLBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Massood Michael Jr. (Director) acquired 2,760 shares at an average price of $13.45 for $37125.0. The insider now directly holds 5,930 shares of Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK).