CryoLife Inc. (CRY) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 19.08% Upside

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE: CRY) is 4.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.63 and a high of $31.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRY stock was last observed hovering at around $23.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.08% off the consensus price target high of $30.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.68, the stock is 0.66% and 7.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 19.25% off its SMA200. CRY registered -17.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.43.

The stock witnessed a 6.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.08%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $966.22M and $255.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 133.41. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.41% and -21.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CryoLife Inc. (CRY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CryoLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $66.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in CryoLife Inc. (CRY), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.56% while institutional investors hold 86.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.91M, and float is at 37.50M with Short Float at 10.75%. Institutions hold 83.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.22 million shares valued at $114.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.00% of the CRY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.43 million shares valued at $44.8 million to account for 6.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.03 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $37.55 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $31.87 million.

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at CryoLife Inc. (CRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Capps Scott B, the company’s VP, Clinical Research. SEC filings show that Capps Scott B sold 8,366 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $21.34 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

CryoLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that McCall Ronald D (Director) sold a total of 4,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $21.79 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Maier Dennis B (Vice President, Operations) disposed off 1,843 shares at an average price of $21.85 for $40270.0. The insider now directly holds 16,240 shares of CryoLife Inc. (CRY).

CryoLife Inc. (CRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 21.08% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -14.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.71% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 21.4.