DHI Group Inc. (DHX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DHX Stock Is Going Next

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is 10.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 38.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is 3.51% and 13.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 3.97% off its SMA200. DHX registered -12.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2713 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2923.

The stock witnessed a 12.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.86%, and is -6.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) has around 559 employees, a market worth around $129.49M and $141.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.62. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.19% and -20.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHI Group Inc. (DHX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHI Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $32.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in DHI Group Inc. (DHX), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.85% while institutional investors hold 85.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.96M, and float is at 47.34M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 77.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 4.84 million shares valued at $10.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the DHX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.88 million shares valued at $8.76 million to account for 7.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Archon Capital Management LLC which holds 3.77 million shares representing 7.20% and valued at over $8.53 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $7.11 million.

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at DHI Group Inc. (DHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carpenter Carol W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carpenter Carol W. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

DHI Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Carpenter Carol W. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $2.21 per share for $22070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, Carpenter Carol W. (Director) disposed off 34,743 shares at an average price of $2.05 for $71188.0. The insider now directly holds 124,784 shares of DHI Group Inc. (DHX).

DHI Group Inc. (DHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -1.88% down over the past 12 months. News Corporation (NWSA) is 42.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.