Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is 5.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.51 and a high of $81.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The DIOD stock was last observed hovering at around $70.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.29% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.7% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.57% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $74.07, the stock is -3.28% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 29.88% off its SMA200. DIOD registered 43.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.79.

The stock witnessed a 6.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.44%, and is -6.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has around 7271 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.65 and Fwd P/E is 22.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.05% and -8.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diodes Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $340.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Top Institutional Holders

326 institutions hold shares in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD), with 8.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.15% while institutional investors hold 98.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.83M, and float is at 43.12M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 81.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.22 million shares valued at $351.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.95% of the DIOD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.51 million shares valued at $254.54 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.07 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $173.34 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $133.12 million.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Insider Activity

A total of 162 insider transactions have happened at Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 144 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LU KEH SHEW, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that LU KEH SHEW sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $80.42 per share for a total of $24126.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Diodes Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that LU KEH SHEW (President & CEO) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $80.40 per share for $8040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the DIOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, LU KEH SHEW (President & CEO) disposed off 3,550 shares at an average price of $80.64 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 463,621 shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD).

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading 11.04% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 58.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.4% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.