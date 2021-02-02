Dissecting Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.66 and a high of $41.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The CENTA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.59% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.75% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.90, the stock is 0.98% and 5.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 10.03% off its SMA200. CENTA registered 29.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.76.

The stock witnessed a 9.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is -4.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.68 and Fwd P/E is 17.06. Distance from 52-week low is 79.59% and -5.35% from its 52-week high.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central Garden & Pet Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $548.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Top Institutional Holders

282 institutions hold shares in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA), with 3.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.26% while institutional investors hold 97.44% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 91.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.9 million shares valued at $213.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.07% of the CENTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.05 million shares valued at $146.4 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.58 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $93.36 million, while Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $51.71 million.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 90.67% up over the past 12 months. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 21.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.34.