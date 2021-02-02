Dissecting Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE: DVD) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is -8.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The DVD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is -10.68% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 29.43% off its SMA200. DVD registered 13.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2025 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7016.

The stock witnessed a -2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.18%, and is -14.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.91% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $74.58M and $59.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.14. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.28% and -22.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dover Motorsports Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD), with 5.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.79% while institutional investors hold 52.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.84M, and float is at 15.01M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 43.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.9 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the DVD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eidelman Virant Capital with 1.16 million shares valued at $2.64 million to account for 6.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 0.91 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $1.29 million, while Clark Estates Inc. (The) holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $0.99 million.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading 36.00% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.56% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4840.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.