Dissecting Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) is 3.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $21.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBF stock was last observed hovering at around $18.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.76% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.53, the stock is -0.06% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.42% off its SMA200. EBF registered -11.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.42.

The stock witnessed a 5.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.86%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $488.64M and $374.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.48. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.55% and -14.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ennis Inc. (EBF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ennis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $88.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Ennis Inc. (EBF), with 838.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.22% while institutional investors hold 84.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.97M, and float is at 25.23M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 81.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.31 million shares valued at $40.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the EBF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.15 million shares valued at $37.58 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.12 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $36.91 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 7.17% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $32.6 million.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ennis Inc. (EBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLEMENS BARBARA T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CLEMENS BARBARA T bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $16.82 per share for a total of $26912.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7969.0 shares.

Ennis Inc. (EBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is 2.08% higher over the past 12 months. Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) is -7.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.